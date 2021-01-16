Bowl games look to future after weathering challenging year

"There is an economic equation that bowls were taking into consideration," he said. "I think the unfortunate part is there is a lot of good that bowl games do, but unfortunately that couldn't be highlighted as much."

The canceled bowl games not only had an economic impact on host cities and the charities they benefit, but it also meant lost advertising revenue for the networks that broadcast them. According to Kantar Media, which tracks media spending, $28.86 million was spent by companies on the 2019 games that were not played this bowl season. The total advertising spending on all games during the 2019-20 bowl season was $303.24 million.

Most of that loss revenue would have gone to ESPN. The network, along with ABC, broadcast all but one of the bowl games this season but also had arrangements with all but three of the canceled games. ESPN Events owns and operates 17 games, but nine were canceled.

ESPN declined requests to discuss the financial impact from the truncated bowl season.

"Could not have been a better partner throughout this season. It is important to them just like all of us," Carparelli said. "I honestly think to look back and second guess what we did over the past six months, everyone did the best they could."