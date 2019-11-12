FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Peg Gilmore 457, Patricia Robinson 430, Erika Hollier 411, Shirley Barber 387, Theresa Smithler 387, Kathy Yorkey 373, Lee Parkis 371, Clara Stechuchak 359, Christine Weaver 350
Rich Sarnicola 573, Steve Phillips 501, Neal Taylor 483, Jim Partridge 445, Orie Seamans 443, Al Prosser 438, Bob Weslowski 430, Gregg Carpenter 422, Bill Miller 419, Rick Youells 408
Dick Guzalak Memorial
Ron Green 774, Zack Bobbett 757, Jason Schultz 718, Mike Pucino 710, Greg Spinelli 705, Chad Bodner 702, Dave Caci 700, Frank Lumb 690, Louie Bower 689, Jack Meredith 688, Kyle Bower 683, Mike Capone 679, Dustin Shaw 678, Chris Miller 667, Dave Seneca 666, Bob Dellostritto 663, Brian Storrs 660, Darrin Emperato 654
Independent/Business League
Thomas Dodimead 679, Nick Nadherny 671, Richard Simmonds 667, Matt Thomas 647, Brian Brooks 643, Steve Rusin Jr. 595, Michael Stein 584,Steven Phillips Sr. 578
Karen Nadherny 617, Patricia Chapman 566, Susan Burns 510, Jessica Yurco 504
Falcon's Memorial League
Jackie Gibbs 575, Lisa Rouse 544, Denice Hall 536, Sara Casler 479, Lorie Fischer 454, Kristy Weber 451
Richard Johnson 615, Brandon Titus 593, Gary Demarse 571, James Clark 556, Gary Mann 551
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Teresa Goldmann 508, Darlene Treat 472, Sue Foster 436, Peg Gilmore 431, Margaret Williams 429, Marie Cronin 421, Shirley Barber 406, Marge McDonald 403, Kate Fletcher 401, Kathy Avery 397
Senior Stars
Teresa Goldmann 599, Sharon Mills 575, Joan Ashby 527, Carol Lewis 466, Peg Gilmore 458, Debbie Dzikoski 456, Mary Williams 446, Linda Weigand 444, Joan McCarthy 442, Norma Ferguson 427
Ted Murdick 724, Dale Weigand 659, Gary Parker 607, Bob Wells 600, Paul Cady 589, Rick Jordan 568, Gregg Carpenter 530, George Mills 497, Mike Commisso 479, Carl Corey 479
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Nick Downer 766, Jeff Wilfeard 733, Tom Winslow 726, Tom Knapp 695, Barry Marginean 693, JT Locastro 688, Doug Crawford 687, Steve Eastman 684, Becca Young 682, Kevin Mead 667, Brian Brooks 663, Jay Whitside 660, Jerry Blumer 652(290), Ben Appleby 647, Pat Donahue 642, Gary Demarse 638, John Quimby 632, Joe Crawford 631, Tom Sciortino 627, Dave Blumer 625, John Kensinger 624, Chuck Tabone 623, Steve Geery 619, Alson Caswell 618, Dave Waby 617, Callie Caci 617, Steve Walawender 614, Mike Weeks 613
STARLITE LANES
Hit N Miss
Aaron Hickox 576, Chris Kustyn 562, James Casbarro 502
Ann Crowley 593, Denise Spafford 455, Cindy Leonard 431, Susan Witchey 406, Linda Augustine 405
Friday Nite Mixed League
Scott White 636, Ed Clark 629, Mike Prior 621, Jason Wells 618, Ken Thurston 611, Rae Morris 609, Jared Springstead 563, Kyle Fenton 558, Cliff Kopp 551, Chris Young 546
Becca Young 663, Stacey Finnigan 579, Debbie Clark 559, Renee Quick 526, Chrissy Morris 513, Janet Sacco 495, Ann Fenton 470, Bridgett Mattes 437, June Heath 425, Michele Brokaw 401, Meagan Kopp 401
Starlite Juniors
Matt Fritz 634, Michael Jesmer 623, Jarid Wilkes 606, Parker Miller 598, James Wilkes 597, Matthew Ward 580, Thomas Radley 554, Nick Balog 526, Jacob Wawrzaszek 512, Jonathon Mulvihill 494
Amber Pidlypchak 622, Kaylee Hodson 581, Colleen Jump 557, Emily Iversen 555, Makayla Smith 538, Jamilyn Casbarro 445, Jenna Jump 429, Caroline Smead 390, Bethany Jump 375, Brianna Sepulveda 369
Starlite Pee Wees
Jaxon Bouma 197, Alexander Hartle 188, Bennett Gibbs 174
Isabella Simpson 132, Joobie Leone 129, Emily Hearns 109
Roland Carnicelli Memorial Mixed League
Amy Pidlypchak 643, Sam Savery 466
Ed Hall 644, Dan Snyder 628, Todd Lehtonen 613, Angelo Ventura 560