Bradley has no stress and no bogeys to lead at Innisbrook

And his back was feeling a little tight the last few days. The warm weather helped, and so did a conservative approach.

"I couldn't try and do too much. I couldn't try and overwork shots and stuff like that," he said. "I just had to play it pretty neutral and just kind of hit more three-quarter shots all the way around, and that apparently worked. Maybe I should do that more often."

Paul Casey, trying to become only the fourth player in the last 40 years to win the same tournament three straight times (Tiger Woods did it on six occasions), overcame a rough start with a 68. He also came inches away from an ace on the fourth hole, with one fan jumping out of his chair prematurely. It caught the lip. He made a 2.

"A three-peat has been talked about a lot and will be talked about until I'm done here, and I just want to kind of hang around, which is what I did today," Casey said. "I certainly can't win it today, but I want to hang around."

The best start — it felt like that, anyway — belonged to Michael Visacki, who received plenty of fame at the start of the week with his 20-foot putt to win a playoff in a Monday qualifier and earn his first start in a PGA Tour event. He was sobbing when he shared the news with his father. He was smiling when he got up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 first hole.

Highlights were rare — he also made a birdie on the par-3 13th — and he opened with a 74.

