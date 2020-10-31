Brady and Bucs rolling coming to NJ to face Judge and Giants

"He's been in all of the situations, however you slice it up, as many times as you can possibly imagine, whether that's through practice or games," Judge said. "This guy is fluent in football.

"Look, he's a great player."

Stopping him is the Giants' job, along with generating an offense against a Bucs defense ranked third in the league.

"The only thing that really gets me excited is winning games," Brady said. "It's competing hard every week in practice and seeing us improve. We've got a lot of hard-working guys and I think that's really been a reflection of our progress since the beginning of the year. I would really want to see us continue to improve it."

QUITE A ROLL

After a slow start with his new team, Brady has thrown 15 touchdown passes against one interception over his last five games. If he's surprising himself at all, Brady isn't saying.