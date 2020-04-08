Brady: It was 'just time' to leave Pats for new challenge

The quarterback also spoke in detail about his decision to skip OTAs in recent years with the Patriots after reading a letter from his wife, who at the time was unhappy with some aspects of their marriage.

"What was important to her, what was important to me was our family and our relationship, and at different times, like any married couple, things need to be changed," said Brady, who said he kept the letter.

"A couple years ago she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family. ... She felt like I would play football all season, and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when that season would end I'd be like: 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school?' Brady said.

"I had to make a big transition in my life to say, 'I can't do all the things that I wanted to do for football like I used to," he added. "I've got to take care of things with my family,' because my family ... the situation wasn't great. She wasn't satisfied with our marriage.

Brady was asked several questions about his relationship with Belichick, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 draft — No. 199 overall.