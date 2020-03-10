Brady uncertainty overshadows free agency

It probably makes sense when a six-time Super Bowl champion, and a quarterback to boot, enters free agency that his every move overshadows the rest of the available players.

It does get nonsensical, of course, when Tom Brady saying he's headed on a family vacation draws headlines and massive social media reaction. Hey, folks, virtually every NFL player goes on holiday in the offseason. You can bet a few of the other free agents in this crop are doing so right now.

Naturally, Brady's situation is the most intriguing of them all. Perhaps even more so than Peyton Manning's when he became free from the Colts in 2013.

The bond between Brady and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been strong. Remember that Kraft defended his QB and basically opposed all his fellow owners during the deflated footballs saga that followed the 2014 AFC title game. Minus a salary cap, Kraft would favor paying any number Brady mentioned. Even with the cap, New England has almost $44 million of room.

Brady's loyalty to his coach seems to have come into question, not just since New England's season ended in the wild-card round, but in previous years. So maybe moving on — and proving that he has been the main catalyst in the Patriots' championship run — is very enticing to Brady.