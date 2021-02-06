Brady vs. Mahomes offers Super Bowl of contrasting styles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tom Brady is the quintessential pocket passer, standing tall behind his offensive line and slinging the ball all over the place.

Patrick Mahomes is the kid in the schoolyard, scrambling around to buy time before chucking it downfield.

Two very different styles from two of the game's very best quarterbacks, each on display Sunday when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

"This is going to be one of the great matchups in sports history," said CBS Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, who will help to call the game. "This matchup right here is what you talk about with your friends."

Sure, the two quarterbacks will never actually face each other, only the opposing defense. But just as fans will be keen to see whether Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a better game than Patriots counterpart Rob Gronkowski, or Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill produces more yards than Tampa Bay counterpart Mike Evans, the performances from Brady and Mahomes will be scrutinized long after one of them hoists the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

In boxing, they say that styles make fights.

That might apply to quarterback, too.