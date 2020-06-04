Brees says he 'completely missed the mark' in flag comments

Saints receiver Michael Thomas also said on social media that he accepted Brees' apology.

But this isn't the first time Brees' has found himself on the defensive for the way he chose to express his beliefs.

Last year, the renowned religious family man took heat for recording a public service announcement promoting "Bring Your Bible to School Day" for the group Focus on the Family, which has actively campaigned against gay rights. Brees said he never meant to associate himself with anti-gay messaging and took issue with anyone who accused him of doing so. He also stood by his message in the video.

Despite any missteps, Brees has been one of the most respected players in the NFL for reasons beyond his record-setting play on the field.

He has dedicated untold hours and spent about $35 million on charitable contributions or commitments along the Gulf Coast since joining the Saints 2006, when he became a leading advocate for New Orleans' recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

Recently, he donated $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in Louisiana.

Brees' track record may be one reason Carolina Panthers' tight end Chris Manhertz, a former Brees teammate in New Orleans, echoed Davis' sentiments.