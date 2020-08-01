Brees will stand for anthem, but respects those who kneel

"I recognize that I missed an opportunity that day. I had an opportunity to talk about and emphasize the social injustices that exist for our Black community and our need as country to support them and advocate for systemic change. And my lack of awareness in that moment hurt a lot of people."

Brees added that he has had many conversations with teammates since then and particularly in recent days and that they have "reconciled and put closure on anything from the past, and we are moving forward to focusing on the issues of social justice."

Brees singled out safety Malcolm Jenkins, who had been among his harshest critics, saying, "I am a friend of Malcolm. I am his teammate and I am his ally. There are many things that we're having a conversation about working on together. All of our goals are aligned."

At the same time, Brees emphasized that he is "the same person now that I have always been. ... I'm someone who feels a great sense of responsibility to serve and to lead and to bring true equality to everyone."

Turning to football, Brees said the pandemic is forcing him to consider new ways of practicing leadership and promoting team chemistry.