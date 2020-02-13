Bregman, Astros discuss sign stealing

Manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were given one-year suspensions by Manfred; Crane then quickly fired both. MLB did not punish any players for the cheating and Crane said he stood by that.

"We're not going to do anything to the players," he said.

Crane and players denied that Astros hitters used buzzers to get information about pitches.

The owner repeatedly pointed to MLB's report instead of directly answering questions and vowed: "This will never happen again on my watch."

A day earlier, the Astros gathered at their facility, barring media from the grounds, and it was apparent that they mostly agreed on a unified message.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The talking points became clear Thursday before the first official workout of the spring as, one by one, the faces of the franchise spoke to the media in the clubhouse: Bregman, second baseman José Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, outfielder Josh Reddick, pitchers Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers.

The Astros share a Florida complex with the team they lost to in last year's World Series, the Washington Nationals, and this time, it was the runners-up that drew a lot more attention than the champs as both teams' camps opened.