Brett Gardner, Clint Frazier build bond while competing

Frazier finished with a .267 average, eight homers and 26 RBIs in 131 at-bats. He joined Baltimore's Anthony Santander and Texas' Joey Gallo as finalists for AL Gold Glove in right field.

"I think he had to shed the narrative that was probably a little unfair about him because one he's always worked his tail off," manager Aaron Boone said. "I think his confidence has really taken off. And this is the guy that hasn't had anything handed to him. He had to scratch and claw and fight and earn his position."

Frazier enters 2021 with 24 homers and 82 RBIs in 162 career big league games, acutely aware his career matches a full season. As his bat heated up, his personality cooled.

He admitted "it definitely feels good knowing that whenever I walk into the locker room that I don't have eyes on me for something that I possibly did that caused other people to have to answer questions

"I learned to make it a little more of a mild version rather than a Tabasco hot sauce," he said. "I'm still me behind the scenes, but I'm just trying to be a grown up and the best teammate that I can."

Frazier credits Gardner with helping him through the tough times.