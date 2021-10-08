Brewers take Game 1 on Braves; Astros lead White Sox 2-0

Tellez was 1 for 13 against the Braves this season until delivering that 411-foot drive, which came immediately after the hefty, bearded slugger fouled a pitch off.

"I don't know if I broke that bat," Tellez said. "I just saw something fly off of it. I was like, 'I need all the help I can get right now.'

"I walked back, and the bat boy didn't even realize. I kind of just collected my breath and calmed myself, got back to the box, and I said, '(Keep) my foot down and just see the pitch and hit the ball hard.' That's all I wanted to do."

The big hit capped quite a comeback for Tellez, who was activated from the injured list Saturday after missing about three weeks with a right patella strain.

"It was a tight timetable," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We knew it was going to be tight. We were fortunate that he got himself healthy. The training staff did a heck of a job."

Atlanta's Joc Pederson lofted a pinch-hit homer off Houser (1-0) with two outs in the eighth.

Morton's 85th and final pitch to Tellez was among the few mistakes he made all day. He struck out nine, walked one and hit a batter to continue his recent history of exceptional postseason performances.