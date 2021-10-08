Brian Dahl

Professional and previous political experience: Brian has worked at Auburn Community Hospital for 20 years. Brian was a Cayuga County Deputy EMS Coordinator from 1995 to 2004. His 14 years as Cayuga County Director of Emergency Services from 2004 until retirement in 2018 and has worked closely with many departments and legislative committees which has given him much insight to the ongoing‘s of the local Cayuga County Government and has prepared Brian to be an effective and proven leader. Throughout those years of service to Cayuga County he has secured funds in his office for millions of Grant dollars for Homeland Security initiatives for Cayuga County Government and local public safety operations. Brian is past vice president of the New York State Emergency Management Association, past president of the Central New York Emergency Services Board (CNY EMS). Brian is a 39 year active member of the Throop Fire Department Inc., current president and assistant chief of the Throop Fire District. Brian is a past President of Cayuga County local Emergency Planning Committee. (LEPC) Member of the Cayuga County Fire Advisory Board.