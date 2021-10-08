Brian Dahl

Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: Cayuga County Legislator District 15
Political party (or parties): Endorsed by the Republican /Conservative parties
Age: 54
Family information: Born and raised in the town of Throop and is married to Paulette Van Duyne Dahl for 32 years. Has lived at 26 Liberty St., Auburn, District 15, for 28 years. Raising two wonderful adult children Ant (Anthony) and Bri (Briana).
Professional and previous political experience: Brian has worked at Auburn Community Hospital for 20 years. Brian was a Cayuga County Deputy EMS Coordinator from 1995 to 2004. His 14 years as Cayuga County Director of Emergency Services from 2004 until retirement in 2018 and has worked closely with many departments and legislative committees which has given him much insight to the ongoing‘s of the local Cayuga County Government and has prepared Brian to be an effective and proven leader. Throughout those years of service to Cayuga County he has secured funds in his office for millions of Grant dollars for Homeland Security initiatives for Cayuga County Government and local public safety operations. Brian is past vice president of the New York State Emergency Management Association, past president of the Central New York Emergency Services Board (CNY EMS). Brian is a 39 year active member of the Throop Fire Department Inc., current president and assistant chief of the Throop Fire District. Brian is a past President of Cayuga County local Emergency Planning Committee. (LEPC) Member of the Cayuga County Fire Advisory Board.
Education: 1986 graduate of Port Byron Central School, New York State Academy a Fire Course Learning, New York State Bureau Of EMS Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Critical Care, FEMA and New York State EMERGENCY Management Disaster Management Training and Preparedness.
Message to voters: Brian’s goals are committed to:
*Public Safety
* Insuring all our senior population have their needs met.
* Insuring our infrastructure throughout all of Cayuga County are up to standards.
* Protecting our lakes and drinking waters. Doing something about the blue green algae problem that contaminates our waters instead of just talking about it.
* Promoting growth & industry
* Affordable programs and activities for our youth of all ages.
* These are just to name a few.
Brian has Integrity, Responsibility, Very Dependable, Authenticity, Honesty, Trustworthy, Loyalty, Courage, Fortitude, Committed, and Honor.
Brian Dahl is your Right Choice for this Legislative Position! VOTE Brian Dahl Legislator District 15!
Early voting begins October 23 at Clifford Park through Sunday, October 31. Vote November 2, 2021 from 6 AM to 9 PM
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer