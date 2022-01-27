Brian Flores talks to Giants about vacant head coaching job

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has interviewed for the vacant job with the New York Giants.

The 40-year-old Flores met with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, new general manager Joe Schoen and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the Giants headquarters on Thursday.

The Giants have interviewed six men for the job that opened on Jan. 11 when Joe Judge was fired after a 4-13 record this past season. The former New England Patriots special teams coordinator was 10-23 in two seasons.

Flores was let go by the Dolphins despite having winning seasons the past two years. He was 24-25 overall in three years. He previously had worked for the Patriots, where he won four Super Bowls as an assistant coach.

The Giants are scheduled to have an in-person second interview with Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Friday. They have spoken with Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll twice, the second time in-person on Tuesday.

New York also has interviewed defensive coordinators Lou Anarumo of Cincinnati, Dan Quinn of Dallas and Pat Graham, who spent the past two seasons with the Giants. He was the Dolphins defensive coordinator in Flores' first season.

Flores' best season was in 2020 when the Dolphins posted a 10-6 record, but did not make the playoffs. They were 9-8 this past season.

After firing Flores, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said he was concerned about the lack of communication within the team's brain trust. He retained general manager Chris Grier.

"That's certainly one of the things that we're going to ask Brian," Mara said Wednesday after a news conference to introduce Schoen. "I discussed it with him briefly when I spoke to him a week ago, but we're going to spend some time on that when he comes in tomorrow."

Mara said he also reached out to Flores because he knew he was being interviewed by other teams and he wanted him to know the Giants wanted to interview him.

Flores played linebacker at Boston College after attending Poly Prep, where he was a running back and linebacker.

BRONCOS PICK OFFENSIVE MIND

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has agreed to become the Denver Broncos' new head coach.

He replaces Vic Fangio, who was fired a day after the Broncos finished 7-10, their sixth consecutive season out of the playoffs and fifth straight year they've failed to post a winning record.

Hackett, 42, brings energy and enthusiasm to a franchise that has foundered ever since winning Super Bowl 50 six years ago.

Might he also bring No. 12 with him from Green Bay?

Choosing Hackett sent speculation skyrocketing that the Broncos were trying to lure star Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Denver, perhaps along with his star receiver Davante Adams, who is set to hit free agency in March.

Rodgers, who turned 38 last month in what could be his fourth MVP season, is contemplating his future, including retirement, after the Packers' early exit from the playoffs last weekend. Top-seeded Green Bay was upset at home 13-10 by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers want Rodgers to return for an 18th season, saying they had no plays for a rebuild. Rodgers, who skipped all of last year's offseason before reporting for training camp with a reworked contract, said he'll give the team an answer soon.

Hackett, 42, emerged as the front-runner on his own merits, however, which includes his work with quarterback Blake Bortles as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator from 2016-18 before he went to Green Bay and helped Matt LaFleur win a record 39 regular-season games in his first three seasons as head coach.

Hackett, who has never been a head coach, has become well known for his football smarts, his energy and his enthusiasm. Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling tweeted: "One of the absolute best human beings and smartest coaches around. Man this makes my heart happy seeing great people get rewarded. I wish my guy nothing but the absolute best."

Awaiting Hackett in Denver, where he flew in for a second interview on Monday, is a young talented roster and a fanbase hungry for a shot of adrenalin on offense. He was the only finalist to get a second in-person interview in Denver.

"Nathaniel Hackett is a dynamic leader and coach whose intelligence, innovation and charisma impressed us from the very start of this process," general manager George Paton said in a statement. "In addition to having a brilliant offensive mind, Nathaniel is an outstanding teacher and communicator with a strong vision for all three phases of our team."

BEARS SIDE WITH DEFENSE

Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, tasked with turning around a franchise mired in mediocrity for much of the past decade.

The person confirmed the move to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Bears.

Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis' defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league's worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.

Indianapolis missed the playoffs at 9-8, closing with two straight losses when a win in either game would have clinched a postseason berth.

The hire is the first big move for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who took over on Tuesday. Poles and Eberflus are first-timers in their respective positions in the NFL.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season, hoping new leadership will lift a struggling franchise. They brought in Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian to lead a five-person search team that also included chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips.

The first big question for Eberflus is his offensive coordinator, since a big part of the job for the new coach and GM will be solidifying the quarterback position that has haunted the founding NFL franchise for decades.

That likely means figuring out a way to get the most out of Justin Fields and surrounding him with the cast to help him develop. The former Ohio State star had a shaky rookie season, though he also showed potential.

Eberflus, a former linebacker at the University of Toledo who began his coaching career at his alma mater and hometown school, also interviewed for head coaching jobs last year after his third season with Indy, where he developed a reputation for demanding relentless effort out of his players.

Eberflus' high standards included counting "loafs" — a term former Bears coach Lovie Smith also used in his Tampa 2 defense. Eberflus refined his style and terminology during a seven-year stint in Dallas, where he worked with Rod Marinelli, who like Smith came from the coaching tree of Hall of Famer Tony Dungy.

Now Eberflus is the second coordinator to leave Indy in two seasons.

MCDANIELS LEAVING NEW ENGLAND?

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a request to interview New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coach opening.

A person familiar with the search said Thursday the Raiders made the request to speak with McDaniels about filling the void left when Jon Gruden resigned in October. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its candidates.

McDaniels is the fourth known candidate for the position. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the full-time role last week, and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo interviewed with owner Mark Davis this week.

McDaniels is the first of those candidates with an offensive background, having been coordinator for New England for 14 seasons and the St. Louis Rams for one. McDaniels also had an unsuccessful head coaching tenure in Denver from 2009-10 and pulled out of the job in Indianapolis immediately after being hired in 2018 to return to the Patriots.

McDaniels is viewed as one of the brighter offensive minds in the game with his many years working with Tom Brady on the Patriots and his work this season helping to develop rookie Mac Jones.

But his first experience as head coach fell apart quickly following a 6-0 start in 2009 after he traded away quarterback Jay Cutler in one of his first moves. Denver finished 8-8 that season and McDaniels was fired with a 3-9 record in 2010, losing 17 of his final 22 games as coach.

McDaniels was also fined $50,000 by the NFL for not reporting that the team's director of video operations videotaped a San Francisco 49ers walkthrough practice before the teams played a game in 2010 in London. The investigation determined that McDaniels did not know about the taping in advance and declined to view it but he was punished for not immediately reporting the infraction to the league.

While several former assistants to Bill Belichick in New England have gotten head coaching jobs, the success rate of those coaches isn't high.

The seven coaches — McDaniels, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Bill O'Brien, Matt Patricia, Flores and Joe Judge — have combined for a .410 winning percentage and five playoff berths in 27 seasons they began as head coach. O'Brien had four of those playoff seasons in Houston with Mangini having the other with the Jets.

The Raiders are seeking a full-time coach after Gruden was forced to resign following the release of old offensive emails he wrote.

Bisaccia led the Raiders to a 7-5 record in the regular season and their second playoff berth in 19 years before losing in the wild-card round to the Bengals.

Davis is also seeking a new general manager after firing Mike Mayock last week after three seasons.

Davis has interviewed several candidates for that job so far, including Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Bengals scout Trey Brown and Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph.

Both Ziegler and Kelly have ties to McDaniels. Kelly worked with him in Denver.

