Brian Muldrow

Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: County Legislator, District 15
Political party (or parties): Democratic Party, Working Families Party
Age: 47
Family information: Married to Bernice Muldrow, three children, Bryce, Brianna, and Skye.
Professional and previous political experience: Owner, The Muldrow Group -Independent Agency for Automotive Dealers; Owner of Cayuga Drug and Alcohol Testing; Co-founder of CNY Sports Management; Cayuga County Office of Tourism; Board member, programming chair at Booker T. Washington Center; United Way of Cayuga County, committee member; Auburn NAACP, economic chair; Social Justice Task Force, volunteer; Auburn Business Improvement District, board member
Education: Auburn High School, Bryant & Stratton College, Columbia College.
Message to voters: I grew up in Auburn on Madison Avenue in District 15, where I learned to give back and help others in need. Growing up, sports played a big part in my life. I co-founded CNY Sports Management, which helps young people play the sports they love, while learning the values of commitment and teamwork. I know the importance of good guidance, so I also founded the Minority Professional Association, which assists minority entrepreneurs get started with their businesses.
Giving back, helping others, commitment and teamwork are the same principles that guide my businesses — The Muldrow Group, which works with automotive dealers to maximize their potential; and CNY Drug and Alcohol Testing, which serves our area in drug and alcohol testing. Listening to customers has been key to my success and listening to you, the residents of District 15, is going to make all the difference when I represent you in the County Legislature.
Asking for your vote I’m committing that I will bring your concerns to the appropriate parties. Here in Auburn that means me having a good relationship with both city and county officials, encouraging them to work together for our common good. I’ve been building those relationships for a long time, and I will continue to do so.
District 15 within the city faces tough issues and they aren’t ours alone: Protecting Owasco Lake, our precious water source and greatest recreation center; ensuring that our large population of senior citizens get the rich, full lives they deserve; the need for good-paying jobs; the strong partnership with our County Sheriff’s department and the City Police that keeps our neighborhoods safe; the need for landlords and tenants to respect one another and their neighbors. All of these require the ability to work through conflict, to bring together parties who sometimes appear to have different interests. Bringing people together is an area in which I excel.
My family is my source of strength and refuge. Bernice Muldrow, also an Auburn native, partners with me in all my ventures.
I humbly ask for your vote on November 2 and remind you that early voting at the Clifford Park Clubhouse, on Mary Street, begins October 23 and runs through October 31.