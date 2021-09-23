Brian Muldrow

Giving back, helping others, commitment and teamwork are the same principles that guide my businesses — The Muldrow Group, which works with automotive dealers to maximize their potential; and CNY Drug and Alcohol Testing, which serves our area in drug and alcohol testing. Listening to customers has been key to my success and listening to you, the residents of District 15, is going to make all the difference when I represent you in the County Legislature.

Asking for your vote I’m committing that I will bring your concerns to the appropriate parties. Here in Auburn that means me having a good relationship with both city and county officials, encouraging them to work together for our common good. I’ve been building those relationships for a long time, and I will continue to do so.