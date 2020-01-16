Bridgett Mattes is 20 years old, lives in Jordan and is employed at Baker Hughes. This her first time competing in the Masters and advancing to the final eight. Bridgett has a career high game of 228 and high series of 601 and a high average of 157. Her tournament average is 191.11 for nine games. Her next opponent is Loretta Lees.
Bridgett Mattes
