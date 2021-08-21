Briscoe, Hamlin will get chance to settle debate at Michigan

Kevin Harvick has won four of the last five here, including each of the last three races held on the 2-mile oval.

If Harvick makes it four in a row, he would lock up a playoff spot — and tie Bill Elliott's record for most consecutive race victories at Michigan. Harvick, who won the 2014 Cup title, also owns the most wins (five) among active drivers on the track and, like Hamlin, is still seeking his first win in 2021.

He's 15th in the points heading into this week and could also clinch a playoff spot Sunday based on points — if there's a repeat winner or a winner who is ineligible for the postseason.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Fourteen drivers already have clinched playoff spots and two spots remain as the regular season winds down with its final two races.

Sixteen drivers, including Harvick, are in with a win. Ryan Newman, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suárez and Bubba Wallace are also on that list.

And there will be a change. Race organizers are using resin on the track to help with grip instead of PJ1 TrackBite.