British teen Raducanu joins Gauff in 4th round at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — Coco Gauff isn't the only teenager making a splash at Wimbledon this time. Emma Raducanu is suddenly stealing some of the spotlight.

The 18-year-old Raducanu and the 17-year-old Gauff both advanced to the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam within minutes of each other Saturday.

For Gauff, it's the second time she's reached the second week at Wimbledon after her breakthrough performance in 2019, and she has already become a Centre Court regular. For Raducanu, who is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament, it's an unexpected run that has given the British crowd an instant new favorite.

Raducanu became the youngest British woman in the Open era to reach the fourth round at the All England Club by beating veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5.

"Who'd have thought?" Raducanu asked. "When I was packing to come into the bubble, my parents were like, 'Aren't you packing too many match kits?' I think I'm going to have to do some laundry tonight."