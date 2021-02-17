Broken clubs behind him, Koepka feeling better about game

"I feel like it's a tough golf course," Johnson said. "You've got to drive it well, you've got to be really spot on with your irons and distance control, shot shapes into the green. I think it kind of makes you think on every shot you're hitting off the tee, coming into the greens and then even when you're on the greens."

Only two players from the top 10 in the world — Tyrrell Hatton of England and Webb Simpson — are not at Riviera. Neither is the tournament host, Tiger Woods, who is still recovering from his most recent back surgery.

It speaks to the love of Riviera, and the prestige that comes with winning can feel equal to the World Golf Championship that is being played next week in Florida.

"To win on quality golf courses is just a little something extra," Adam Scott said.

His victory last year was his second at Riviera, at least in his books, though not in the PGA Tour tally. Scott won in 2005 when there was so much rain the tournament was cut to 36 holes (he won in a playoff) and not deemed official.

But there's no doubt he'd like to win again, because of the course, because of the field.

"I think everyone, or certainly top players, have such a big focus on major championships, then a few other championships," Scott said. "Generally, the quality of golf course they're played on is at a very high standard and Riviera fits that category. I feel like if you've had a good week here, it's a good measure certainly generally of where your game is at."

