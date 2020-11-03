Broncos GM Elway, team president Ellis positive for COVID-19

The Broncos have been under the league's enhanced COVID-19 protocols since Modkins' infection. Those extra measures include increased distancing, face coverings on the practice field and inside the team's facilities for players and coaches and remote team meetings. Position groups can still meet in person.

With those extra mitigation measures and only one Broncos player on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list, the league believes "there is not ongoing transmission among players and the day-to-day operations" in Denver, NFL chiefs medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday. "But it's something that we're going to have to continue to monitor very carefully."

Sills said the Broncos have "done an excellent job in implementing our intensive protocols to minimize exposure within the team facility."

He said the spikes in overall coronavirus cases across the country, including Colorado, "increases vulnerability" for NFL teams. "And we have to look at where we think are likely sources of infection and so to date we've not seen transmission as extensively within the (Broncos) building there as we have coming from outside," Sills said.

"But again, we are taking additional steps in Denver as we have in other situations to try to block off any transmission or any vulnerability and continue to monitor that."