'Brooksie' comment to DeChambeau could lead to fan ejection

Monahan said the priority was simply to create a safe environment.

"We're going to be leaders in this space. We're going to show everyone how easy it is to enjoy yourself at an event while also respecting the athletes in the field of play and the fans around you, many of whom are families with young kids who have a chance to be lifetime fans of the game themselves," he said. "Quite honestly, we should expect nothing less from each other, whether we're at a golf tournament or elsewhere in life."

Top players typically have local law enforcement walking with their groups. DeChambeau pointed toward a few spectators who were escorted away from his group at the Memorial.

Asked specifically if someone could be removed for calling DeChambeau the wrong name, Monahan said yes.

"The barometer we are all using is the word 'respect.' And to me, when you hear 'Brooksie' yelled or you hear any expression yelled, is that respectful or disrespectful?" he said. "To me, at this point, it's disrespectful. And that's the kind of behavior that we're not going to tolerate going forward."