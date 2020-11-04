Brown practices, excited for opportunity with Buccaneers

Brown is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

"I took a lot of time off from the game to reevaluate myself, to look within, to get a better perspective of myself and work on myself within and without," Brown said.

Brady welcomed Tampa Bay's decision to give Brown a chance to resume his career and is allowing the four-time All Pro to stay with him in a home the quarterback is renting from baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Brown said he appreciates Brady's support.

"I'm extremely grateful to be here. ... First and foremost, being away from the game for a year and a half, just to be a part of the process and be out there with the guys today was surreal, something I don't take for granted," Brown said.

"I won't say I'm a different person, but I'm a better person," he added. "Learning a lot about myself, working on myself for a year and a half, I think I'm a better person."

Bucs coach Bruce Arians was Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator when the Steelers drafted Brown in the sixth round in 2010.

Several members of Arians' current staff, including Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, were with the Steelers early in Brown's career.