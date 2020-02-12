Browns' Garrett reinstated following last season's helmet swing

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns' star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.

The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph's helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.

On Monday, Garrett met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials in the final step before he was cleared to return. He can participate in all of the Browns' offseason activities and that's a big relief as the team is undergoing another new start under coach Kevin Stefanski.

Garrett is cleared to return to all activities with the Browns.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," Browns vice president of football operations and GM Andrew Berry said. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up