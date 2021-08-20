Browns, Giants have testy joint practice, fight afterward

That was enough for Stefanski and Judge to huddle their players to calm things down.

"Just wanted to make sure we finished it strong and finished it smart," Stefanski said. "It was hotter today, obviously down in the red zone there is condensed space so the intensity was raised and that's OK.

"It's football. It's a physical game and it's an emotional game, but I was pleased with how the guys kept that in check."

For the second straight day, the Browns had players leave with injuries.

Cornerback Greedy Williams was taken off with a migraine headache before team drills. Later, backup center Nick Harris suffered a knee injury and defensive end Porter Gustin also hurt his knee.

Stefanski was waiting to speak with his medical staff on the severity of the injuries.

Harris was filling in for starting center JC Tretter, who did individual drills but was kept out of the team session.

NOTES: Stefanski said LB Jacob Phillips will undergo surgery after tearing a biceps during Thursday's practice. The team is hoping Phillips, who was expected to be in the linebacker rotation, will be back this season. ... The Browns sent a letter to their fans recommending they wear masks any time they're in an indoor setting at home game to get vaccinated for COVID-19. ... Justice was looking forward to some golf with his players. As for his swing. "Horrible," he said. "Look, if golf was baseball I'd be in the Hall of Fame. Three out of the 10, I'm going to stroke it. Other than that, I'll get nothing." ... Browns rookie S Richard LeCounte III continues to impress, picking off a Giants pass.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0