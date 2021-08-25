Bruce Smith passes on knowledge to Bills rookies Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham

“Those are the things that made me who I am today," Smith said. "So I'm trying to pass on some of that knowledge to these young guys.”

Smith checks in with veteran players, too, like Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. He’ll watch film on the rookies to see more of their tendencies. He knows some of it will take time, but also thinks they can accelerate that process with support. Smith pointed to defensive line coach Eric Washington’s “great job” working with the group as well.

Rousseau, who turned 21 in April, was not born when Smith was playing for the Bills. While he admires all that Smith accomplished across his career, he learned about it well after the fact.

“He means a lot to the franchise, for sure. He's a legend here in Buffalo, and across the whole entire league,” Rousseau said. “I watched ‘A Football Life’ video on Bruce Smith once, I know a little bit about him.”

“A dude who had 200 sacks being able to give you some advice, it’s awesome,” he added.

Smith compiled those 200 sacks across 19 seasons, 15 with the Bills. Naturally, he wants to see the Bills build off the 38 sacks they had as a team last season, good for 16th in the league. Smith thinks that with the revamped roster, that’s quite attainable.