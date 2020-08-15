Bruins goalie Rask opts out of playoffs to be with family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOSTON — Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the defending Eastern Conference champions' playoff run to be with his family, the team said on Saturday morning — less than two hours before he was to start Game 3 of their series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family," Rask said in the statement released by the team. "I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success."

General manager Don Sweeney said during a conference call 80 minutes before the game that Rask left the NHL's bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children, including a newborn. Jaroslav Halak started the game and stopped 29 shots to beat the Hurricanes 2-1.

"Maybe this is Jaro's year," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who found out about Rask's decision from Sweeney on Saturday morning. "Tuukka had a great run last year. So that's certainly something we can rally around but by the same token it wasn't going to be the end of the world to have Jaro in there."