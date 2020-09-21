Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

From the fairway. From the rough. It didn't matter.

"I don't really know what to say because that's just the complete opposite of what you think a U.S. Open champion does" Rory McIlroy said. "Look, he's found a way to do it. Whether that's good or bad for the game, I don't know, but it's just not the way I saw this golf course being played or this tournament being played."

Call him a mad scientist in a tam o'shanter cap. Call him a game-changer in golf.

Any description now starts with U.S. Open champion.

Wolff, trying to become the first player since Francis Ouimet in 1913 to win the U.S. Open in his debut, closed with a 75. He made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 ninth to stay within one shot. That was his only hole under par. Wolff finished at even-par 280, a score that would have won four of the previous five U.S. Opens at Winged Foot.

It didn't stand a chance in this one.

"You can't take Bryson out because obviously he won, but shooting even par for four rounds at Winged Foot is pretty exceptional," Wolff said.

That describes DeChambeau this week. It was a breathtaking performance, four rounds at par or better, the first player to manage that at Winged Foot.