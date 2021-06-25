Bubba Watson overcomes snapped driver to take Travelers lead

"Luckily ... it didn't reach the crowd so nobody got hurt," he said. "Nobody in my group knew were the ball was. Once you hit, you're focused on where the driver head goes."

Despite a fairly pronounced fade, the ball landed in the fairway, about 50 yards from the pin. Watson pitched to within 11 feet and holed the putt.

Watson said it might have been the travel, going from hot to cold, or overuse that caused the club to break right above the hosel where the shaft connects to the head. His caddie, Ted Scott, tried to pry out the remnant of the shaft so the head could be reused; Watson had a spare driver in his car trunk in case of just such an emergency.

Rule 4.1 allows Watson to replace the club. After hitting a 3-wood on the 437-yard, par-4 third, he had his backup in time for the 479-yard, par-4 fourth.

"It's one of those things that happened before and I always have a backup. They brought me the backup two holes later and I played with that the rest of the day," he said. "I knew there was only a couple drivers left, so really wasn't too big a deal."

Watson added birdies on the fifth and sixth holes before holing a 50-foot birdie putt on No. 7 to take the lead at 9 under. He gave that shot back with a missed 3-footer on the final hole.