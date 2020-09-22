Bubble crankiness ratchets up the nasty for Stars-Lightning

This is also playoff hockey in the most unnatural of circumstances. As Bowness pointed out, players and coaches usually would be able to clear their minds and blow off steam between games.

That's not possible right now.

"You're just finding other ways," Bowness said. "The grind, the Groundhog Day, that is tough, and the normal things you would do to help you relax are just not there, so you adapt."

Most players started this postseason healthy, and of course the injuries built up, but the struggle the Stars and Lightning are enduring right now is as much mental as anything. And it's different playing playoff games without the usual transition from an 82-game regular season.

"The teams are so good that what separates you sometimes is whoever wants it more," Cogliano said. "Physically and mentally, it's hard, but that's the point at this time of the year and that's the point of playing in the playoffs. It's supposed to be hard and you have to enjoy it and want to be out there."

Dallas played this style of game throughout the first three rounds, ousting high-scoring Colorado and Vegas along the way. Tampa Bay, after adding Maroon in free agency and Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman in trades, isn't just a skill team and is more than happy to mix it up.

"I think we have some skill, we have some speed and we also bring that physical aspect to the game," Cirelli said. "But we're not trying to be goons out there. We're trying to win hockey games."

