Buchnevich, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 3-2 win over Sabres

Buchnevich got the Rangers on the scoreboard 28 seconds into the game. He took a long pass from Mika Zibanejad, skated in while fighting off a defender and beat Hutton. It was Buchnevich's sixth of the season and third in the last seven games.

Reinhart tied it for the Sabres only 27 seconds later. Victor Olofsson chased down the puck on the right side and sent a pass across to Reinhart, who quickly put it past Shesterkin for his eighth.

The Rangers went back ahead at 2:36. After Zibanejad forced a turnover near the right corner, Buchnevich got the puck, skated across to the left side and sent a shot at the net. The puck hit off Lafreniere's right leg and in for the rookie's third goal.

HEATING UP

Kreider has six goals and an assist in his last five games. Buchnevich has seven points in the last seven games. Fox has five assists in the last four games. Ryan Lindgren had an assist on Kreider's second-period goal, giving the young defenseman five assists in his last five games.

Reinhart got his fifth goal in seven games and has nine points in the last 10.

GETTING ON THE SCOREBOARD