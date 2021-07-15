Bucks get confidence boost in win without Giannis scoring 40

Antetokounmpo had a more-than-respectable 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in Game 4 as well as a spectacular block that prevented Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from tying the game with 1:14 left. Those numbers would make just about any other NBA player envious, but they actually represented a step back after Antetokounmpo delivered back-to-back performances of over 40 points and 10 rebounds in Games 2 and 3.

It was Khris Middleton – not Antetokounmpo – who scored 40 points to lead the Bucks to their come-from-behind victory. Middleton reeled off eight straight points in the closing minutes to help the Bucks turn a 99-97 deficit into a 105-99 lead.

"That's what he does down the stretch," Antetokounmpo said. "We want him to have the ball. We want him to be the decision maker."

Other players chipped in as well.

Jrue Holiday followed up his 21-point Game 3 performance by shooting just 4 of 20 in Game 4, but he also made one of the game's biggest plays when he stole the ball from Chris Paul, sparking a fastbreak that resulted in a Middleton layup to put the Bucks ahead 103-99 with 27.2 seconds left.