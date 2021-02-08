Bucs' Arians scoffs at rumors, says he's returning 'for 2'

"No, not really," he said. "I think I would have been smoking something illegal to really imagine this."

He surrounded himself with an sterling staff, one more diverse than any in league history. He had three Black coordinators and a female assistant coach. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles could have been named MVP. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich called a nearly flawless game outside a failed fourth-down call at the goal line.

"I just try to get out of the way and not screw it up," Arians said.

His biggest coup was landing Brady, who engineered yet another masterpiece and won his seventh Super Bowl after six titles with the Patriots.

Brady and the Bucs were 7-5 following a Week 12 loss to the Chiefs. But didn't lose again, winning their final eight games. The last three were rematches: they beat NFC South champion New Orleans and No. 1 seed Green Bay on the road before becoming the first time in NFL history to earn the chance to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady did what he does best. And the defense came up big, a much better performance that what it put on the field in the first game against the Chiefs. The unit harassed Mahomes early and often, intercepting two passes and sacking him three times.