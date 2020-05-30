Budget issues forcing schools to cut athletic offerings

“There is a ton of fat to cut before you get to dropping teams,” he said.

Ridpath said he would start with football, suggesting there are too many coaches and staff members on D-I teams. He also said there should be more regional scheduling for all sports to save travel costs and that a school should have the flexibility to play football at the Division I level but play tennis, golf and other non-revenue sports at Division III, where there are no athletic scholarships.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he worries about schools cutting Olympic sports. A former member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, he said colleges play a big role in the development of international-level athletes.

“There are only 17 men’s gymnastics programs in the country,” he said. "If those go away, our Olympic efforts in men’s gymnastics will be devastated. Similarly, with different numbers, the same is true with women’s gymnastics and swimming, wrestling and a whole array of other things like water polo.

“Broad-based programming is easy to talk about and expensive to do," he added. "But all of our programs will poorer for not having those student-athletes around. It’s short-sighted to view discontinuation of sports as an extremely high priority and viable way to save money.”