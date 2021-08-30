Buffalo Bills begin cuts by releasing three players

The Bills made their first cuts as they begin the process of trimming the roster to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell, running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Tim Harris were released Monday.

Powell signed in March as a potential candidate to help fill the return roles vacated by Andre Roberts' free-agent departure to the Houston Texans, but he never seemed to be a factor as Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Marquez Stevenson handled return duties in the preseason.

Powell, 25, returned 17 kickoffs for 343 yards and 17 punts for 152 yards last season with the Falcons. As a receiver, he caught 12 passes for 69 yards with two touchdowns while playing 16% of the offensive snaps.

Whyte and Harris were signed last week as the Bills dealt with injuries at the running back and cornerback spots heading into the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers. White played 32 snaps with five carries for 11 yards and three receptions for 16 yards, and Harris played 17 snaps and had two tackles.

