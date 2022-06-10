Buffalo Sabres to retire goalie Ryan Miller's No. 30

BUFFALO — It will be Miller Time once more in Buffalo.

The Sabres are honoring their franchise goalie leader in wins and games played by retiring Ryan Miller's No. 30 jersey next season.

The team made the announcement by releasing a video on Friday which showed Miller being informed of the honor while touring the Sabres' arena with his wife, mother, sister and two children. The announcement coincided with Miller's trip to Buffalo, where he took part in a news conference to discuss being inducted into the Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame later this year.

Starting in 2002-03, Miller spent his first 10-plus NHL seasons playing for the Sabres. The Michigan State standout was selected by Buffalo in the fifth round of the 1999 draft. He set Buffalo's record for goalies with 284 wins and 540 games played, before eventually setting the mark for American-born goalies with 391 career wins. He retired after the 2020-21 season.

From East Lansing, Michigan, Miller's career also featured stops in St. Louis and Vancouver before concluding with a four-year stint with Anaheim.

Miller became a star while leading the Sabres to consecutive Eastern Conference final appearances in 2006 and '07, with Buffalo losing both times.

His best season was in 2009-10, when Miller won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie and earned Olympic MVP honors for backstopping the United States to a silver medal at the Vancouver Games.

Though he now lives in Southern California, the 41-year-old Miller has considered Buffalo the place where he grew up as a person and player.

The Sabres' video shows Miller on the arena floor standing in front of his former home net with his son, Bodhi. Former play-by-play broadcaster Rick Jeanneret appeared on the video screen to make the announcement.

"Ryan, in five-plus decades, no player has worn the Buffalo Sabres sweater with more authenticity, intensity and pride than you did for 12 unforgettable years," said Jeanneret, who retired after this season. "Believe me, I've seen them all."

Miller becomes the second Sabres goalie to have his number retired, after Dominik Hasek. Miller wore No. 39 in honor of Hasek at college before switching to No. 30 upon turning pro.

His 391 wins rank 14th in the NHL, and two ahead of Hasek.

The Sabres will determine what date they'll honor Miller once the NHL schedule is released.

GOALIE ACQUIRED IN PAPER TRADE

The Sabres acquired goalie Ben Bishop in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Friday in a salary cap-related paperwork move involving a veteran who is not expected to play again because of degenerative right knee injury.

The Sabres add the final year of Bishop's contract, which represents nearly a $5 million cap hit to boost their payroll closer to the NHL's $60 million minimum. Buffalo, which also acquired a seventh-round pick in next month's draft, was projected to be nearly $20 million under the cap floor before acquiring Bishop.

The Stars, meantime, acquired future considerations from Buffalo to free Bishop's salary from their books to provide more flexibility to re-sign and add players this offseason.

There is no anticipation the 35-year-old Bishop will resume playing.

Without saying he's retiring, Bishop announced his career was over in December following a 2 1/2-year saga in dealing with the injury. The decision came after the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist gave up eight goals in a minor-league rehab stint only to have his knee swell up again.

The injury first developed during a seven-game second-round series loss to St. Louis in the 2019 playoffs, which led to him having surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The pain persisted the next year with follow-up surgery revealing the cartilage in his knee had all but worn away.

"I guess one of the hard things is, I get out there and I still feel pretty good in some of the practices and you still feel like you have the skill to play in this league," said Bishop, who is from Denver and grew up playing youth hockey in St. Louis. "But then when your knee tells you you can't, it's tough."

Bishop hasn't played an NHL game since allowing four goals on 19 shots in a 6-3 loss to Colorado in the second-round of the 2020 playoffs.

Overall, Bishop has a 222-128-36 record split between five teams over 11 seasons beginning with St. Louis in 2008-09. He also played for Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles.

In 2015-16 with the Lightning, Bishop led the NHL with a 2.06 goals-against average.

At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Bishop was the NHL's tallest goalie and selected by the Blues in the third round of the 2005 draft.

