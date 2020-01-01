YMCA hosting racquetball tournament

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU is accepting registrations for the 39th Annual Freeze-out Racquetball Tournament, which will be held Dec. 6 to 8. The single-elimination tournament, held at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, is open to both youth and adult players.

Matches consist of two games to 15 points, with a tiebreaker to 11 if necessary. The tournament fee includes a commemorative tournament shirt, hospitality throughout the weekend and awards for all finalists. Registration forms are available at the YMCA, 27 William St., or online at www.auburnymca.org.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0