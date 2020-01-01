YMCA hosting racquetball tournament
The Auburn YMCA-WEIU is accepting registrations for the 39th Annual Freeze-out Racquetball Tournament, which will be held Dec. 6 to 8. The single-elimination tournament, held at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, is open to both youth and adult players.
Matches consist of two games to 15 points, with a tiebreaker to 11 if necessary. The tournament fee includes a commemorative tournament shirt, hospitality throughout the weekend and awards for all finalists. Registration forms are available at the YMCA, 27 William St., or online at www.auburnymca.org.