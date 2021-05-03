Busch celebrates birthday with win at Kansas Speedway

"I felt like we were a second-place car to the 5 car all day, to be honest," Beshore said. "Kyle just did an amazing job on the last couple of restarts there, taking the lead and then keeping it on the last couple."

Kevin Harvick overcame a tire mishap on a late pit stop and took advantage of some chaos on the final restart to finish second. Brad Keselowski dominated the early laps before following his win at Talladega last week by finishing third, and Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

Larson led a race-high 132 laps before his day ended in 19th place and bitter disappointment.

Even after he was beaten by Busch on that late restart, he had another chance when Bell got sideways in Turn 4 to bring out another caution. But on the restart with two laps to go, Larson got trapped behind Ryan Blaney and wound up getting him sideways while trying to give him a push, taking both of them out of contention.

"I planned on pushing Blaney as hard as I could," Larson said, "and I guess I was pushing too hard."