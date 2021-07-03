Busch chases playoffs with future uncertain

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Kurt Busch has welcomed the uncertainty of this season as he chases a playoff berth while pondering his future in NASCAR.

Busch posted the fastest practice time Saturday as NASCAR's Cup Series returned to Road America for the first time since 1956. His younger brother, Kyle Busch, had the second-fastest practice time but crashed and will have to start Sunday at the back of the pack in a backup car.

There's plenty at stake for Kurt Busch the rest of the year as he heads into Sunday's race 14th in the points standings.

"I haven't really been in this situation much," Busch said. "Usually there's a win or really good points that give us a cushion. I've embraced this year in a whole different level just because of all the challenges that have come our way."

Busch's contract with Chip Ganassi Racing expires at the end of the year, and Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks this week and will leave the Cup Series at the end of the season.

Busch said the news broke when he was inside a simulator. He stepped out and saw he had a couple hundred text messages.