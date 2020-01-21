Busch has eye on more NASCAR titles

His longtime partnership with Toyota got him the gig to drive a Lexus for the AIM Vasser Sullivan team, and Busch is the star attraction. He loves it, too, and at a January team dinner he wore that ring. For one night, he seemed as if he was that once-upon-a-time fun Kyle Busch.

He was just 16 when he first came into NASCAR in 2001, right as the series was passing a rule that sidelined him until his 18th birthday. He was brash even then — it's some chip he and older brother Kurt have just always seemed to have, though he was tame compared with Kurt, the 2004 champion.

Kyle Busch has always done his best to speak the truth as he sees it, one sarcastic eye roll, thumbs-up or one-word answer at a time.

His opinions have not always been popular with NASCAR and it makes no difference whether he was right. The series' “Car of Tomorrow” was terrible, he was just the first to say so and his outspokenness was often blamed for fans hating the car. Many fans found him arrogant, entitled or whiny or a mix of all three.