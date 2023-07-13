The Cayuga County 4-H is hosting its first-ever Market Livestock Auction as part of this year’s 4-H Youth Fair.

The annual Youth Fair will be held Aug. 3-5 at the Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs. All community members and local businesses can bid at the auction, according to a press release. It can also be arranged with family or friends to purchase an animal together.

All animals put up for bid were acquired by and raised throughout the year by 4-H Exhibitors. Youth learn responsible animal care as well as valuable life skills including entrepreneurship, recording keeping and marketing. The 4-H youth entering animals for auction will receive the monies from the sale. They’ll use some of that to offset costs incurred and they have the freedom to use any profits for themselves. Most use their funds to start another project or save for secondary education.

Animals are exhibited at the Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair and all livestock will be auctioned live, except for poultry. This year there are 10 youth selling beef, lamb, pork and poultry.

Auction schedule for Saturday, Aug. 5:

• Noon: Buyer registration for livestock auction

• 1 p.m.: Market livestock buyers’ reception and barbecue

• 1:30 p.m.: Legislators show

• 3 p.m.: 4-H Market Livestock Auction

The buyer will pay for the animal directly after winning the bid and will receive a guide on cuts of meat and a cut sheet from a processor of their choice. Processing costs are separate from auction price. The successful bidder can consider donating to a local food bank. The successful bidder can also buy an animal and donate it back to the program for resell.

Full 2023 4-H Youth Fair and Market Livestock Auction information can be found at www.ccecayuga.org. Questions can be directed to Erin Humphrey, 4-H Animal Science Educator at (315) 255-1183 Ext. 2872 or email emw54@cornell.edu.