Tompkins Trust Company names newest vice president

Tompkins Trust Company has hired Stacy Merrill as Vice President, Residential Lending Manager.

According to a news release, Merrill joined the Trust Company in May 2021 and brings over 25 years of experience in the financial industry to this role. She will be responsible for leading Tompkins Trust Company’s residential mortgage activity in central New York, and will report to Tompkins Trust Company President and CEO Greg Hartz.

Merrill received her degree from the University of Buffalo and resides in Jamesville with her family. She is involved with the Spade & Trowel Garden Club, Junior Achievement, and many local youth sports groups including hockey and lacrosse.

Tompkins Trust Company provides residential lending services in central New York with specialized products and educational resources designed to meet the needs of first time homebuyers and an experienced staff to provide personalized guidance through the process. It has 12 locations in Tompkins County, Cortland, Auburn and Syracuse.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stacy to our residential lending team,” Hartz said in a statement. “Her experience will provide strong leadership to our team, and her expertise will help local families achieve their homeownership dreams.”

Additional information about the bank is available at tompkinstrust.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0