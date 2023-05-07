David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

David Tarala has worked on East Hill for 42 years.

The owner of Bee Line Wheel Alignment, tucked behind Seminary Avenue at the bottom of the titular slope, once thought the bustling corridor of old brick low-rises was one of the best areas of Auburn.

Now he thinks it's one of the worst.

That's largely because of the two smoke shops and the unlicensed cannabis dispensary that have opened on East Hill over the last 18 months. Tarala told The Citizen he's had the door of his business kicked in and been called "every name in the book" by customers of the shops, who regularly park in front of his garages. He's also frustrated because the city, he feels, hasn't done a thing to help.

"I go to City Council and all they do is roll their eyes. I've given up. Nobody's helping us. But the city's got to step up and take care of this," Tarala said. "I know New York state is in a gray area (with cannabis sales), but if you do not have a license for a business, you should not be open. The hair salons need a license. I need a license for an auto repair facility. If I don't have it, I can't do it."

But Auburn city officials — recognizing the problems that come with the shops, legal and otherwise — say they are trying to help East Hill.

For the two smoke shops, Auburn Express Jr. Smoke Shop at 4 E. Genesee St. and Blue Smoke and More at 30 E. Genesee St., the city is working with the Cayuga County Health Department to enforce their tobacco license requirements. The department has fined and suspended the county licenses of many shops as they've proliferated recently, including locations of Auburn Express at 33 Columbus St. and 104 Grant Ave. for selling illegal flavored vapes and selling tobacco to minors. The department attempted to suspend Auburn Express' state license as well, but discovered it had expired. The county is now considering amendments to its laws covering tobacco sales that would "enhance some of the enforcement mechanisms," Chief Assistant County Attorney Rich Graham told The Citizen in March.

Blue Smoke, meanwhile, has not been fined nor faced suspension of its county or state tobacco licenses, which are both active.

Blue Smoke owner Rawid Alrashi and Auburn Express owner Alae (Adam) Albadeh did not respond to requests for comment by The Citizen.

A city ordinance passed this winter classifies unlicensed businesses like Auburn Express as public nuisances, giving the city's Nuisance Abatement Committee authority over them, Corporation Counsel Nate Garland told The Citizen. The ordinance followed a six-month moratorium on new smoke shops passed by City Council last June, and an effort by the city's code enforcement office to eliminate the bright LED signage in some of their windows. East Hill business owners interviewed by The Citizen said the signage is indeed no longer as much of an issue as it was when the two shops opened there.

Still, Garland wishes the city could do more about smoke shops — particularly when it comes to cannabis.

Though legal to possess since New York passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act two years ago, cannabis requires a license to sell. That applies to shops like Blue Smoke and Auburn Express, which are widely suspected of selling it in addition to tobacco. Police seized cannabis from a similar business, the now-closed Auburn Smoke Shop at 67 Franklin St., during a February 2022 raid.

The raid followed five police calls to the shop over the previous six months, according to a city database. The same database shows that, since the opening of the East Hill shops, there have been four police calls to Blue Smoke, six to Auburn Express and four to I'm Stuck, a Wayne County-based "consulting and marketing firm" that opened a location at 9 E. Genesee St. on East Hill in January.

The cannabis license requirement also applies to I'm Stuck. But, exploiting a loophole, the business charges for consultations about cannabis products instead of the products themselves, which technically makes them gifts. The state Office of Cannabis Management disagrees, and has sent I'm Stuck owner David Tulley several cease-and-desist letters. The state has lacked the means to punish "gray market" shops like Tulley's any more forcefully until this week, when legislation attached to the new state budget agreement provided the office with $16 million in funds and new enforcement tools.

The fine for unlicensed retail possession of cannabis, for instance, will jump from $500 to $7,500.

"I was shocked how lenient the penalty was," Garland said. "But to allow for all good things the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act contemplates, the state has to kill the gray market."

The state budget agreement will make it easier for landlords to evict unlicensed dispensaries as well.

The landlords of East Hill's three new shops were criticized by Tarala, Wendy Goldman of The Liberty Store and Matt Bartolotta of Angelo's Pizza. According to Cayuga County property records, the landlords are Brendan Grillo's BMG Capital Inc. at 4 E. Genesee St.; Sam and Laurie Buttaro, of Weedsport, at 30 E. Genesee St.; and Capflow Capital LLC at 9 E. Genesee St. Tarala called them "slumlords," while Bartolotta was more diplomatic. He said the landlords should take more responsibility for their properties and more interest in the people who do business there.

Grillo — who sold 9 E. Genesee to Capflow in October — and Sam Buttaro did not respond to requests for comment by The Citizen. Capflow Capital LLC could not be reached for comment.

Bartolotta, however, declined to criticize the shops themselves. They're business owners just like he is, he told The Citizen.

"They're trying to put food on the table," he said. "I've never walked into a smoke shop before, so I don't know what they sell, but they do cater to a crowd that needs that product."

Stephanie DeVito, executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, feels the same way.

The shops represent people's livelihoods, DeVito told The Citizen, and that should be respected. But, she continued, she also has to respect the frustrations their fellow East Hill business owners have shared with her. They include foot traffic, loitering and foul language on the sidewalks, which are regularly used by families. Some business owners have even asked DeVito about relocating, she said.

"I'm having to play musical chairs," she said. "It's a huge concern of mine. We don't want them leaving because they're being affected by another business in a negative way."

DeVito added that her counterparts at several downtown business districts in New York are dealing with similar problems from new smoke shops. But she believes they can coexist with other businesses, citing Evolve CBD at 12 South St. as an example of "a good neighbor." It will just take the owners of the shops and their landlords working with the community to find what she called "the right fit."

As the eastern gateway to downtown Auburn, it's important that East Hill makes a good impression, DeVito said.

Instead, Goldman believes the area's new shops create "a negative vibe" there. The longtime operator of The Liberty Store with her husband, Marty, recalled seeing large knives displayed in the windows of Auburn Express when it first opened across the street. Unlike Bartolotta and DeVito, Goldman questioned the legitimacy of the businesses as well, given that two of them lack state licenses.

"I'm not convinced they're totally up and up," she told The Citizen. "I'm not sure how so many in one area can do that much business."

Tulley, who has defended the legitimacy of his business by arguing that it doesn't break any laws, told The Citizen that I'm Stuck is "trying to be as neighborly as possible."

The shop's staff is told to park in the nearby lots, Tulley said, and not on the streets. He also said some East Hill businesses have welcomed him and the customers I'm Stuck brings to the area.

"I apologize if we're bringing more business to downtown than they're accustomed to, but I believe that's the point of business," Tulley said of his critics. "Downtowns are dying across America, but we're trying to revitalize and bring people back to those areas. I'm sorry we're not bringing in 'the right type of customer,' but I would hope that every type of person is allowed to be downtown."

