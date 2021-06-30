Adirondack, Chemung banks settle probe of discriminatory lending rates

The dealer would then charge a higher rate to the borrower. The difference between the bank's buy rate and the rate charged to the buyer is called the dealer markup and is the basis for the dealer's compensation.

The buyer's race and ethnicity may be obvious to the finance officer sitting with them at the dealership but these details are not recorded in the loan application details forwarded to the bank.

The DFS found that the dealer markup in Adirondack loans from Jan. 1, 2016, to Oct. 31, 2017, was 0.59 percentage points higher for Black borrowers than for white borrowers, 0.46 points higher for Hispanic borrowers and 0.30 points for Asian borrowers.

It said the dealer markup was 0.20 to 0.27 points higher for Chemung's Hispanic borrowers than for white borrowers from 2016 through 2020.

It said the differences were not based on the creditworthiness of the respective borrowers or any other objective criteria.

DFS used a complex proxy model that factors in a borrower's address and surname to assign a probable race to borrowers in the time frame involved in the probe.