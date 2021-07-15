After year off, Finger Lakes riesling expo returns

Added Oskar Bynke, FLXCursion 2021 co-chair and co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard: “Hosting this expo not only confirms the Finger Lakes as a premiere riesling destination, but also allows us to share all the elements that make Finger Lakes riesling stand out.”

Downtown Geneva is part of the celebration, noted Michael Mills, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, who also is a wine and food enthusiast.

“This is a big deal — a global international event making its second appearance in our city,” Mills said, noting that more than 200 people will be in town for the event.

He said Riesling Fest-related activities downtown will be held Thursday and Friday with pop-up wine tasting events at Microclimate Wine Bar on Linden Street. On Saturday, an outdoor wine and music celebration featuring singer Danielle Ponder will be held on Linden Street starting at 7 p.m.

Organizers said the conference is made possible through the many riesling-producing countries and regions working together, including Wines of Austria, Wines of Germany, Washington State Wine Commission, the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, the New York Wine & Grape Foundation and a collaboration of Australian wineries.