After year off, Finger Lakes riesling expo returns

GENEVA — The International Riesling Expo returns to the Finger Lakes this weekend following a successful 2019 event.
“FLXCursion 2021: Riesling and the New Normal” runs from July 17 to 20 and features riesling producers, academics, masters of wine, writers, beverage professionals and riesling enthusiasts from around the world who are coming to the Finger Lakes to celebrate what has become the Finger Lakes’ signature grape variety.
FLXCursion is produced by Geneva Community Projects.
Organizers said a grand tour of the Finger Lakes, which explores the terroir of the region, is planned. And instead of traditional winery visits, tastings will occur at vineyards and other destinations to showcase why the Finger Lakes is so well-suited for riesling.
Conference seminars will be led by top industry experts, said expo organizers. Joining the conversations with Finger Lakes winemakers will be renowned riesling producers from around the globe.
“We are thrilled to host the riesling community back in the Finger Lakes,” said Kelby James Russell, FLXCursion 2021 co-chair and winemaker at Red Newt Cellars. “It’s such a rare opportunity to have industry experts from around the world together to discuss a single grape variety, learn from previous years and look ahead to what we can make better and brighter in a brave new world.”
Added Oskar Bynke, FLXCursion 2021 co-chair and co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard: “Hosting this expo not only confirms the Finger Lakes as a premiere riesling destination, but also allows us to share all the elements that make Finger Lakes riesling stand out.”
Downtown Geneva is part of the celebration, noted Michael Mills, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, who also is a wine and food enthusiast.
“This is a big deal — a global international event making its second appearance in our city,” Mills said, noting that more than 200 people will be in town for the event.
He said Riesling Fest-related activities downtown will be held Thursday and Friday with pop-up wine tasting events at Microclimate Wine Bar on Linden Street. On Saturday, an outdoor wine and music celebration featuring singer Danielle Ponder will be held on Linden Street starting at 7 p.m.
Organizers said the conference is made possible through the many riesling-producing countries and regions working together, including Wines of Austria, Wines of Germany, Washington State Wine Commission, the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, the New York Wine & Grape Foundation and a collaboration of Australian wineries.
The public seminars will be held on Saturday, and tickets are available for $100. Tickets for the Sunday grand tour of the Finger Lakes are available for $100. To attend the full professional industry conference, in-person tickets are available for $500. Virtual attendees can join for $50.