As dairy farmers recover from pandemic, questions arise over support, milk pricing system

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the USDA to restore support to dairy farmers that had been removed from a federal coronavirus assistance program.

When restaurants and schools last year due to the pandemic, dairy farmers were left pouring out milk and losing income.

The federal government created the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to help farmers. But this year, when the program was revised, it didn’t include direct payments to dairy farmers. Gillibrand, D-NY, wants the USDA to change that.

“CFAP payments have been a lifeline to our dairy producers during this time of financial stress. Especially our small and mid-sized dairy operations which have been hit the hardest by this pandemic,” she said.

Tony LaPierre is a dairy farmer in Clinton County where his family owns Rusty Creek Farm. They milk about 500 cows. He said CFAP aid really helped last year.

“I feel we’ve had enough assistance. I really feel it’s great to bridge the gap, but it’s our economy long-term that’s going to keep us in business,” he said.

LaPierre said there’s a bigger problem dairy farmers have that the pandemic didn’t create.