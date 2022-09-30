Auburn agency acquires longtime real estate firm

The Real Estate Agency in Auburn has acquired Bouck Real Estate, a firm that's been in business for 60 years.

Agency owner Matthew Chalanick announced the acquisition in a news release Friday. A sale price wasn't disclosed, but Chalanick said he purchased all the firm's assets and name effective immediately.

Bouck Real Estate will continue to run under that name as a commercial branch of The Real Estate Agency, Chalanick said. It will be rebranded with new signage and marketing, and a new website.

“I am looking forward to being able to add a more modern twist to commercial real estate and giving our clients the best possible service they deserve," he said in the release.

Bouck founded the firm in December 1962. About 20 years ago he transitioned it to primarily commercial real estate. Since then, he said, his firm has been involved in the sale or lease of almost every major commercial real estate property in the Auburn area.

Bouck will continue to work as a consultant with the agency, and will retain his broker licenses in New York and Florida. But it was also time for him to retire, he said, and begin the next phase of his life. It will include more travel with his wife, Connie, and writing.

"I’m very happy that The Real Estate Agency, and Matt Chalanick, will carry on the very important work for the commercial sector in central New York," Bouck said. "The Real Estate Agency is an honest, hard-working group, that I’m certain will prove to be of great benefit to the area’s business owners, now and into the future.”

Chalanick said Bouck will work with Steve Baier, a top producer at The Real Estate Agency, during the transition.

“I am excited for Steve to take this opportunity and hit the ground running," Chalanick said. "With his experience and expertise as a real estate agent combined with his work ethic, Steve will exceed expectations and maintain Bouck Real Estate as the leading commercial brokerage in the area.”

For more information, visit the-realestateagency.com.