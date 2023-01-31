Auburn-area manufacturer awarded $3.8M for upgrades

An Auburn-area manufacturer will receive nearly $4 million for facility improvements — one of 21 projects supported by the state in the latest round of regional economic development council awards.

Owens-Brockway Glass Container in Sennett will receive a $2.8 million grant from Empire State Development, New York's economic development arm, and $1 million in Excelsior Jobs tax credits. The tax credits are linked to certain job creation goals.

The funding will support Owens-Brockway's plans to upgrade its plant by rebuilding a glass manufacturing furnace. Two goals of the project is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and boost energy efficiency.

One of the other projects that has been awarded state funding is also in Cayuga County. Colloca Estate Winery in the town of Sterling will receive $200,000 to support an expansion project. The additional space will be used for winemaking, a bottling line, an office and tasting room.

Colloca was included in a previous round of awards. The winery received $25,000 for its marketing campaign.

The projects are supported by the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council, which includes representatives from Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

One of the other major projects that was awarded state funding is $1 million for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 43 to expand its apprenticeship training center in the town of Clay, Onondaga County.

According to the project's description, the union's classroom facility is at capacity. With the expansion, there will be an addition to the building and more parking spaces.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who chaired the state's regional economic development councils when she served as lieutenant governor, praised the panels for their focus on projects that will create jobs.

"As we continue to make deep investments in New York communities, we remain committed to doing so in a way that expands opportunity, drives private investment and bolsters our talented workforce," she said.

Empire State Development is still accepting applications for funding. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until the funds are gone, according to the governor's office. Individuals or businesses with plans for shovel-ready projects can seek funding through the state's Consolidated Funding Application at apps.cio.ny.gov/apps/cfa.