Auburn attorney named rising star

Ally L. Colvin of the Boyle & Anderson law firm in Auburn has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Upstate New York Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers Magazine as well as the Best Lawyers inaugural “Ones to Watch” award.

According to a news release, the Super Lawyers designation is awarded only to the top 2.5 percent of New York attorneys age 40 or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. New York Rising Stars are selected by Thomson Reuters’ legal division from nominations by other attorneys across the state, an extensive review by researchers, and a panel of attorneys.

Colvin was selected by Super Lawyers as a Top Woman Attorney in the New York Metro area in 2018 and as a Rising Star in 2019. Boyle & Anderson said the Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” award is a peer-nominated recognition given to attorneys for outstanding professional excellence in private practice for 5-9 years.

Colvin practices primarily in the areas of hospitality law and real estate.

