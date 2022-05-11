Auburn-based Gwen, Inc. named a regional business of the year

An Auburn-based Black-owned company has been named a business of the year by an economic development organization with more than 2,000 members throughout central and northern New York.

Gwen Inc. was among the recently honored businesses in the Business of the Year awards announced by CenterState CEO. Founded by Auburn resident Gwen Webber-McLeod, Gwen, Inc. provides leadership development services, with a concentration in New York state but also with clients around the nation.

CenterState CEO unveiled its Business of the Year award winners at its annual meeting held April 26 in Syracuse.

Gwen, Inc. was honored as the winner in the minority-owned business category, which CenterState CEO presented in partnership with the Upstate Minority Economic Alliance.

"Congratulations to Gwen Webber-McLeod and her team for exemplifying business leadership, innovation and high standards of service," said Me'Shae Rolling, executive director, Upstate Minority Economic Alliance. "We are truly proud to bestow this recognition on such a deserving minority-owned business."

Webber-McLeod reflected on the honor in a recent LinkedIn post.

"It is a tremendous honor to have my company recognized for the work we do nationally with individual leaders, leadership teams and companies," she wrote.

"We were specifically acknowledged for our work with emerging and established Black leaders. Emphasis was placed on our Unexpected Leader executive coaching practice for Black women leaders.

"I am in the legacy building years of my career. Receiving this award reminds me of my historical obligation to continue paving the way for those following in my footsteps. I ask God daily to use my life in great BIG ways. He never fails me."

