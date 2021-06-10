Auburn BID: Downtown ready for a super summer

The time has arrived that we have all been waiting for. The return of warmer weather and the resurgence of tourists and our community into the downtown district. The flourish of folks in our food and beverage, retail, historic and cultural sites and professional service sectors has been great to see, and we look forward to a great 2021 summer season.
To kick off the summer we held our annual Flower Power planting day and what a success it was! A million thanks to the city of Auburn, Auburn Beautification Committee, the “Z club” students from the Auburn High School, the Girl Scout Troops, NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, Westminster Presbyterian Church (which partnered with the Flower Power program as part of their day of service and provided a picnic lunch) and to all the wonderful community members who came out to help make the day productive and successful. Your generosity is greatly appreciated, and I am grateful for your support. Thank you to all who have donated to the Flower Power program and if you have not had the chance to yet, you may do so on the BIDs website at www.auburndowntown.org (under Flower Power) or visit us in person at 25 South St. Your gift helps beautify and maintain the flowers for all to enjoy. A great big thank you to Breezy Acres for all your expertise and beautiful flowers; it is a pleasure to work with you!
BID is happy to share the “Welcome Back” parking initiative that has been launched in partnership with the city of Auburn.
Please share and encourage all your friends and family to visit our great businesses downtown and enjoy the free two-hour parking
In an effort to welcome business back to downtown Auburn as our small businesses fully re-open from the pandemic for the summer season, this special parking program will be implemented for the remainder of the year. An initiative supported unanimously by Mike Mayor Quill and the other members of Auburn City Council, the effort will offer on-street two-hour free parking and a new courtesy ticket program for first time parking violators. The program’s goal is to welcome customers back to downtown as our business community begins to fully re-open and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The new initiative took effect on Friday, May 28, and lasts through the end of the year. Details are as follows:
• On-street parking will be free for two hours. Parking enforcement will monitor the on-street parking to maintain parking turnover during Monday through Friday business hours, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tickets will be issued to overtime violators following the free two hours.
• All areas of the downtown parking garage on Lincoln Street offer free two-hour parking as part of this program.
• The city has implemented a new courtesy ticket program that will issue a courtesy ticket rather than a parking ticket if you have not received a parking meter violation ticket in the previous six months.
• The two-hour free parking program will not be offered in the other city-owned parking lots due to the lots being provided mainly for long-term parking users.
While we were never closed, we all had to learn to adjust to a new normal over the last year and our downtown businesses have emerged through to the other side with more strength, creativity, positivity and perseverance. This truly is remarkable, and I am proud that the Auburn Downtown BID district businesses are recognized for that throughout the state as being resourceful, with strength and determination that never quit no matter what! So, keep the positive momentum going, we are here to support, encourage and advocate for you anyway that we can! Your commitment, dedication and hard work to the downtown district does not go unnoticed and we are thrilled to have you and look forward to the future ahead.
The Downtown Saturday Market is back with live music, weekly food trucks, food and art vendors, YMCA yoga on the lawn and History Talks & Walks.
Thank you to all our returning vendors as well as a big welcome to our new vendors who have joined us for the first time this year.
Hope to see you at the markets, which run Saturdays through Sept. 4.
Until next month remember to shop and dine locally as your support ensures success for all! Have a positive and productive month everyone and keep up the phenomenal work!!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.