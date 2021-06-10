Auburn BID: Downtown ready for a super summer

The time has arrived that we have all been waiting for. The return of warmer weather and the resurgence of tourists and our community into the downtown district. The flourish of folks in our food and beverage, retail, historic and cultural sites and professional service sectors has been great to see, and we look forward to a great 2021 summer season.

To kick off the summer we held our annual Flower Power planting day and what a success it was! A million thanks to the city of Auburn, Auburn Beautification Committee, the “Z club” students from the Auburn High School, the Girl Scout Troops, NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, Westminster Presbyterian Church (which partnered with the Flower Power program as part of their day of service and provided a picnic lunch) and to all the wonderful community members who came out to help make the day productive and successful. Your generosity is greatly appreciated, and I am grateful for your support. Thank you to all who have donated to the Flower Power program and if you have not had the chance to yet, you may do so on the BIDs website at www.auburndowntown.org (under Flower Power) or visit us in person at 25 South St. Your gift helps beautify and maintain the flowers for all to enjoy. A great big thank you to Breezy Acres for all your expertise and beautiful flowers; it is a pleasure to work with you!